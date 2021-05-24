Vendors take advantage of World City Day

Small business holders were able to earn extra cash during the World Cities Day celebration at Albert Park in Suva today.

The weather was also on their side, as a huge crowd gathered to take advantage of hand-made products and food.

26-year-old Cynthia Prasad says she is overwhelmed with today’s sales.

“It has really helped us financially. We are put in a good place where we are able to support our families and have money for us as well”

52-year-old Shikha Kumari says the turnout has been encouraging.

“Today is a good day and the market is good. We are expecting some more people will come and I think it will be good”

Vendors at the market were in high spirits today, as many of them were selling items suited to the fast-approaching festive season.