Vendors take advantage of demands for mangoes

Mangos coloured the Suva Market as vendors from the Western Division flock to the Capital with the seasonal fruit.

Semesa Doidoi travelled from Sigatoka with his stock of ripe mangoes, and apart from money, he wants to see that people in Suva get to taste some sweet mangoes.

Doidoi says he understands the financial challenges that buyers are experiencing during this time.

“Some buyers can only spend only $2 or $3, so I sell these mangoes at low prices so that their children can at least have mangoes.”

He is urging vendors to be considerate because buyers are working on tight budgets.

“As vendors, we should also think of buyers and place prices that are affordable.”

These vendors say it is difficult to make sales because of oversupply, however, they are seeing profits.