Vendors struggling to sell mangoes in Nadi

Mango sales in the Western Division has been a huge struggle for many market vendors.

FBC News visited the Namaka Market and spoke to a few vendors who were selling mangoes, with the majority saying that it’s hard to sell during these times.

Market vendor Parmenda Kumar says he is using attractive sales tactic to ensure his customers get the best deal.

“But what I do on my table is if you buy $10 worth of items, get two or three mangoes free, rather than getting it rotten at home.”

Another vendor, Surya Kanta says, last year mango sales were high at the market as tourists were buying in huge quantities.

“Tourists when they see Fiji fruits they like to buy and they don’t think of money as whatever we say that this heap is $5 they buy but our people they think twice than buy.”

However, Kanta says there are a few people who still order mangoes from her.

The Mango season is expected to end in December, however, varieties like hybrid and parrot mangoes grow all year round.