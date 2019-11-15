Vendors resort to other form of selling

Over fifty roadside vendors along the Sigatoka valley have noted a decline revenue from the sale of fresh water mussels at the Sigatoka market.

This has led to many women having to wait in line for space at the market due to fewer customers and an oversupply of kai.

However, some of them have not lost their spirit and set up shops along the Kavanagasau road which has pulled in many customers in recent months.

59-year-old vendor Asenaca Vucago says this may seem unusual for residents in the area, but this is the reality that many kai sellers in Sigatoka are experiencing.

“When we go to the market, it’s always full and most stalls are still occupied by other vendors due less customers. Before COVID-19 our business was thriving as hotel workers were our main customers. I then decided to establish this road-side stall and has been effective in past months”.

Former baker at a bread shop in Sigatoka, Keresi Ridome who also faced the full brunt of the pandemic now resorts to other alternatives to earn a living.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity of turning back to nature as a way of generating money. We are pleading the government relevant agencies to assist in setting up a proper stall for our safety especially during rainy season”.

Asenaca Vucago says they will maintain the price of a heap Kai at $2 considering the plight and financial constraints faced by many Fijians in this time of uncertainty.