Vendor's prayer with friends in confinement area|Teenager is latest local transmission|One caught breaching lockdown|Teams to conduct screenings in target regions|LIVE COVID-19 briefing soon|Screening exercise is not perfect: Dr Fong|Fijians urged to willingly comply|Security tightens in Suva City|Over 45,000 COVID tests conducted|Screening continues in Cunningham|19 active COVID-19 cases|Restricted movement from today|Nationwide lockdown a real possibility|No mask no ride on public transport|More screenings from funeral super spreader|No new case as Fiji continues to fight COVID-19|COVID-19 vaccination program to begin next week|Driver identified, hunt on for other passengers|Minimal to no bus services for Sunday|No entry without masks says SCC|Businesses not enforcing masks will be closed|Some West businesses taking drastic steps|Restricted movement in Viti Levu from tomorrow|COVID-19 testing ramped up|Capital city enforces strict measures|
Vendor's prayer with friends in confinement area

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 25, 2021 5:06 am
Rosana Begum

A Suva Market Vendor has told FBC News she worries for her neighbors at the market who are in the Cunningham confinement area.

Rosana Begum says at least six days a week she spent with four vendors who are from the Wainitarawau settlement in Cunningham.

These vendors have been told to stay home after cases of COVID-19 came out from their community.

Article continues after advertisement

Begum says she has checked on these vendors over the phone and happily notes they are safe with families.

“I miss them, I’ve called them and talk to them, and they say we can’t come out of the house so we have to stay home.”

She says while her prayers are with them, she still worries about how they will be coping during these difficult times.

Four vendors next to Begum’s stall have all been vacant since the cases of COVID-19 were identified in the area they reside in.

