Vendor's prayer with friends in confinement area

A Suva Market Vendor has told FBC News she worries for her neighbors at the market who are in the Cunningham confinement area.

Rosana Begum says at least six days a week she spent with four vendors who are from the Wainitarawau settlement in Cunningham.

These vendors have been told to stay home after cases of COVID-19 came out from their community.

Article continues after advertisement

Begum says she has checked on these vendors over the phone and happily notes they are safe with families.

“I miss them, I’ve called them and talk to them, and they say we can’t come out of the house so we have to stay home.”

She says while her prayers are with them, she still worries about how they will be coping during these difficult times.

Four vendors next to Begum’s stall have all been vacant since the cases of COVID-19 were identified in the area they reside in.