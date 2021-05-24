Vendors eager to be back

Vendors eagerly flooded the Nausori market today, hoping to make up for the income lost to the flood last weekend.

Although certain crops were destroyed, some brought whatever they were able to salvage from their farms.

Vini Nairoqo says he lost hundreds of dollars during the flood last week, however, he says he will not dwell on that loss and will continue with his sales today.

Article continues after advertisement

“I lost roughly $300 to $400 of potential income during the adverse weather last week. This is the amount I would get selling my veggies for two days here”.

Seruwaia Rokovuya says many of them depend on the market for financial support.

“Yes it is – only source of income and I’ve been doing this for 10 years now”.

These vendors are optimistic about what the next couple of months will hold as Fiji is now in the middle of it’s’ cyclone season.