Vendors eager for new Savusavu market

The long wait by Savusavu market vendors for the construction of their new municipal market is now over with works for the modern two-story building and facilities now commencing.

Savusavu Market Vendors Association President, Ana Vita says they are overjoyed and grateful that the construction is finally kicking off after a four-year wait.

Vita says vendors were beginning to question the construction of the new market as the project was supposed to have started long ago.

She adds, for so long they have been waiting to have a permanent market building to sell their products and now, that is coming to fruition.

“They are really desperate for that. In the temporary market sometimes the rain comes inside, the heat, the wind and what other markets face as well, robbery even though we have security there. We are very happy ’cause we know the market is coming soon, is coming up very soon.”

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says there was a lot of work going on behind the scene for the construction to commence.

Kumar says the long wait to operate from a proper market will be over soon.

The new Market will give an opportunity to 184 vegetable vendors to sell their produce from a modern facility, with capacity and space for new vendors

The proposed Market will be a two-storey building with the ground level housing the market vendors, coffee shops, information booth, handicraft, and kiosks.

There is also Extra space to cater for more vendors and kiosk owners.

Level One will have SME vendors, kiosks, and a conference room.

The Market will also have a user-friendly elevator for physically challenged vendors and customers as well as a proper public convenience.