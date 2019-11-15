Vendors at Labasa market given five weeks fee relief

Vendors at the Labasa market have been given five weeks’ fee relief.

The initiative was announced by Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar.

Kumar says the availability of produce have been severely affected following Tropical Cyclone Yasa and many vendors are now struggling.

She adds that all vegetable, fruit, and root crop vendors at the market will not be paying any stall fee until 31st January.

This relief will assist in the immediate term.

At the end of January, the Minister says this will be reviewed to see whether relief needs to continue.