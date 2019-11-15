Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
1,500 homes destroyed in Vanua Levu|80 evacuation centres remain active in the North|No reports of disease outbreak|Agriculture sector in the North severely affected|Transportation of emergency relief supplies a priority|Fisheries Ministry deploys officers to affected areas |HMAS Adelaide to arrive in Fiji soon|Reports of false TC Yasa relief operations under investigation|130 traders inspected in the North|Rehabilitation phase to kick in from Monday|Ensure supplies are handed to those in need: AG|Wavuwavu resident grateful to have family unharmed|Road damage bill pegged at $20m|Counselors sent to assist traumatized Fijians|Business community stands ready to assist|Toddler packed into suitcase at the height of TC Yasa|NZ Police reaffirm support for Fiji|NZ aid aims to assist 700 affected households|Fiji Rice to assist affected rice farmers|150 rice farmers affected due to TC Yasa|Australia to provide $4.5m humanitarian relief|FCCC advises consumers to shop wisely|Women’s safety in evacuation centre prioritized|150 rice farmers affected due to TC Yasa|Fijians not stopped from fundraising|
Full Coverage

Business

Vendors at Labasa market given five weeks fee relief

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 28, 2020 2:50 pm
[File Photo]

Vendors at the Labasa market have been given five weeks’ fee relief.

The initiative was announced by Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar.

Kumar says the availability of produce have been severely affected following Tropical Cyclone Yasa and many vendors are now struggling.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that all vegetable, fruit, and root crop vendors at the market will not be paying any stall fee until 31st January.

This relief will assist in the immediate term.

At the end of January, the Minister says this will be reviewed to see whether relief needs to continue.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.