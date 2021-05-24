Vendor welcomes stall fee waiver

79-year-old Mosese Bobi couldn’t control his emotions today as he stood to thank the government for waiving stall fees for market vendors.

Bobi, a vendor at the Savusavu Market for over 20 years says it’s been a difficult couple of years for everyone and the fee waiver has taken away their burden.

Bobi says the pandemic really affected vendors and some have stayed home as a result.

He adds whatever little they are able to earn is directed towards their families and bills and they are worried the Savusavu Town Council might start reinstating the fees.

Bobi requested the Minister for Local Government not to implement the fees yet, as they are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic.

Minister, Premila Kumar assured the stall fee waiver is for the whole year ending in July.

She adds, the purpose of the waiver is to allow vendors to earn more money, invest in their family, homes and diversify their businesses.

Kumar met with the vendors in Savusavu today during a consultation on the construction of the new Savusavu Municipal Market.