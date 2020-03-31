Veilomani Food Bank established

The Local Government Ministry in partnership with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission have established a Food Bank Initiative.

This is to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Premila Kumar says the initiative is a collective effort to ensure Fijians facing difficulty during this time are able to have access to basic dietary and sanitary needs.

Kumar says the concept of Food Bank is to enable any Fijian who wants to support those families affected.

They can deposit any food item in bins that are located at various supermarkets and locations around Suva.

The participating supermarkets include RB Patel (Suva City, Centrepoint and Southpoint), New World IGA (FNPF Plaza, Damodar City, Nakasi), Extra Supermarket (Flagstaff), Shop N Save (Nabua, Valelevu and Nakasi), Cost U Less, and MH/Max Val-u (Flagstaff, Valelevu, Vivrass Plaza and Nakasi).

The food bins will be rolled out in other parts of the country as well.

Kumar is urging Fijians and the business community to show their support towards the “Veilomani Food Bank” initiative.

The distribution of these essential food items will be coordinated by FCCC and participating Ministry staff in an effective and timely manner taking into consideration social distancing and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

The public can contact the Ministry on 990 7421 or FCCC on 998 2883.

