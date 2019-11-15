Vauxhall factories to shut down over pandemic

Vauxhall’s parent company will shut all of its European manufacturing plants due to fears over the coronavirus.

PSA Group said plants at Ellesmere Port and Luton will close this week and will remain shut until at least 27 March.

In a statement, the firm said it had seen a “significant” drop in demand and disruption to supply chains.

Other manufacturers such as Ford and Nissan have already suspended work at factories in Spain and Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fiat Chrysler has said it will suspend production at the majority of its European factories for the same period.

PSA Group, which also owns Peugeot, Citroen and Opel, said staff at its UK plants would continue to be paid during the shutdown.