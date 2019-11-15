Vatoa women fight COVID-19 impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the sale of tapa, handicraft and copra for various women groups and entrepreneurs in the Lau province.

Vatoa Women Association President Tareguci Peni says in the pre-COVID period, on average they were earning over $1,000 a month from sales to local and international buyers.

Peni adds this form of business has assisted most Vatoa villagers over the years before things came to a standstill during the lockdown period.

“We rely on the sale of mats, woven baskets and fish for our daily sustenance. We normally send our ordered items once a month and that’s the time we also stock our monthly necessities. We also felt the impact of the pandemic as sales were affected due to social gathering restrictions.”

She revealed that months of preparation for the women have gone down the drain after the much anticipated National Women’s Expo was called off.

However, she highlighted that business is slowly picking up after some restrictions eased.