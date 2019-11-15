Home

VAT collection may take a hit due to COVID-19

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
May 5, 2020 4:40 pm
Suva city. [File Photo]

The negative four percent economic growth forecast by the Reserve Bank could possibly place further financial burdens on the government in the next Annual Budget.

As the government prepares to announce its 2020-2021 Budget next month, economist Dr Rohit Kishore says the Ministry of Economy may have to make some tough decisions.

The COVID-19 Response Budget has already seen the State’s loan obligations increase by about one billion dollars.

Dr Kishore says with very little commercial activity, Value Added Tax or VAT collection may take a hit.

“With our revenue shrunk, with the economy now in recession, businesses are not selling – they’re not making money. Revenue is not generated so VAT revenue will be most affected; government revenue will be affected.”

Taxes are the main source of revenue for the government with VAT making up the largest portion.

Dr Kishore adds that exports need to pick up quickly in order to kick start the economy again.









