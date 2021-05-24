Vanguard: Investment giant to pay vaccinated workers $1,000

Vanguard, one of the world’s top investment firms, is to pay its US workers $1,000 if they get vaccinated.

Staff must prove they have been jabbed by October and will still qualify if they were inoculated before the company made its offer.

It speaks to the different approaches US firms are taking to vaccination as the Delta variant of coronavirus surges across the country.

Some like Microsoft and Google are mandating that all staff get jabbed.

Others such as Walmart and Uber have asked management, not frontline staff, to get the vaccine while the likes of Amazon and Apple have no policy in place.

Vanguard, which has about 16,500 US workers, said vaccines were the “best way” to stop the spread of Covid and that it strongly encouraged staff to be vaccinated.