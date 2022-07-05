Vancouver for Fiji Airways, two new shareholders

National Airline, Fiji Airways, will commence direct flights between Nadi and Vancouver, Canada starting in November.

The announcement was made this evening by the airline’s Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen.

He says the first direct flight will be on November 23rd and will return on the 25th.

Viljoen says this is an exciting moment for the airline and the country as a whole as it will boost the tourism sector, allow direct cargo transportation and also benefit over 80,000 Fijian diaspora who are now residing in Canada.

The Chief Executive says a trade delegation will be in Canada on August 9th to promote the latest development.

He has also announced the Fiji National Provident Fund and Unit Trust of Fiji as the latest shareholders of the national airline.

He says FNPF now owns 30.02 percent of shares while the Unit Trust of Fiji owns 1.58 shares of Fiji Airways.

The government remains the largest shareholder of the company.

Minister for Economy and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum congratulated Fiji Airways and assures continuous support by the government.

He also says the involvement of the FNPF should have happened a long time ago.