Value City Regal to open in September

Value City has strategized its business to work towards the “new norm” without having to furlough its staff.

Managing Director Vera Chute says the company has suffered three crisis this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic, Tropical Cyclone Harold and the Value City Rodwell Road branch was destroyed by fire in May.

Chute says they have secured the Regal Building on Victoria Parade Suva, where Value City Regal is scheduled to open by mid-September.

She says this branch will have two floors of shopping which will be departmentalized.

Chute also highlighted that through the new branch the company has also created employment opportunities for 30 people.

The outlet will also feature a café, operated by a separate entity.