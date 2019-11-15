Valuation plays a critical role: Dr Hassan

High-end properties are facing challenging times with people not risking investing in homes, which are currently valued over a million dollars.

This has resulted in local valuers seeing a decline in the demand for their services.

Valuers Registration Board Chair Dr Abdul Hassan says normally they would value around 100 properties in a month, however, they have seen a decline in this.

“The higher value properties which go beyond millions, there has been some constraints on those properties because of the loans and other factors. As for the normal properties below millions and normal residential properties the value has not been affected for this period.”

Dr Hassan says valuation plays a critical role in the real estate sector.

“Well the valuation is done through the real estate activities so if there is no sale in a particular area which is the main basis for the valuers to determine the value of the property then it will be very difficult.”

The Board Chair says there are lots of factors which affect real estate properties and their valuation, including the ability of people to pay.