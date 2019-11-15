The Local Government Ministry is undertaking a valuation exercise to profile ratepayers who have not been paying their dues.

The thirteen municipal councils in Fiji are owed over fifty million dollars with the people of Nasinu and Nausori identified as the biggest culprits.

At the beginning of 2020, $11.3 million was owed to the Nasinu Town Council.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the largest municipality in Fiji, Nasinu has a population of over 92,000 but only 11,819 are official ratepayers.

“Eleven thousand plus official ratepayers were counted in the year 2012 when the sexennial valuation was undertaken but that was 2012. By 2012 to now that’s 8 years. So within 8 years obviously more houses have come up and more development has taken place so we are undertaking another valuation for Nasinu town that will capture the total number of ratepayers in Nasinu.”

Kumar says municipal councils rely on rate and other levies to deliver services and without this revenue, ratepayers end up on the losing side.

“More than 11 million dollars is owed in rates, can you imagine if I am able to collect the $11 million dollars from the ratepayers with this money I will be able to put up a Valelevu Stadium that we have been talking about quite easily so it is really a collective effort that is required from the ratepayers if they want certain facilities in their township they have to pay for it.”

Kumar says ratepayers profiling has already started and they have been able to take legal action against some.

The Local Government Minister stresses ratepayers need to be accountable as they cannot enjoy services without paying for it.