Valentine’s Day hype at Suva market

Red flowers flooded the Suva market and vendors dressed up in their best kalavata, getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit.

Most vendors say this year’s Valentine’s Day is special because they weren’t able to sell flowers last year due to COVID-19.

Alomita Natarokete, who sells flowers outside the Suva Municipal Market, says she’s making good sales compared to the past couple of months.

Another budding entrepreneur, Mereani Seru, started selling her Valentine’s Day hamper at 4.30am from the famous Ivi Triangle in Suva.

Seru says most of her items were gone by 10 am as people rushed to pick up their orders and buy Valentine’s hampers for their loved ones.

Many are out to make this Valentine’s Day a special one, undeterred by the current weather situation.