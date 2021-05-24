Home

Vaccination key for tourism: Maharaj

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 20, 2021 4:35 pm

A number of initiatives are underway to prepare the tourism industry to welcome guests once travel resumes.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports, Alvick Maharaj says the wide roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine will mean a new beginning for the Tourism Sector.

Maharaj says this is the first critical step to recovery for Fiji as thousands of Fijians will return to work.

The aim is to get 80 percent of the target population fully vaccinated before border re-open.

“The question is how prepared will Fiji be towards the inevitable opening. Domestically, we are opening up in a COVID safe manner. As vaccination rate grows we can be in a better position to open more businesses and boundaries and eventually our country to the world.”

The tourism industry has been working together to encourage vaccine uptake, not just among its stakeholders, but across the tourism supply chain and the nation as a whole.

