UTOF records an increase in unit holders

The Unit Trust of Fiji has 22,405 unit holders as of June 30th, compared to 20,753 for the same period last year.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the 7.9 percent increase is due to the Trust’s popularity in the market.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds this also shows the Trust has the ability to attract people to invest small amounts in the units.

Article continues after advertisement

Unit Trust’s current $245m portfolio provides equitable returns to unit holders through a six monthly tax free dividend.

“This was made possible through the Fijian government’s reform of the income tax legislation, which enable ordinary workers, moms and dads and other small scale investors to save funds from their disposable incomes. Of course it’s now tax free.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlights that Unit Trust’s market share stands at 64 percent as of June 30th with key investments in ATH, HFC, Vision Group, Fiji Gas and other small performing entities such as the RB Group and South Sea Towage.

UTOF has paid approximately $30.8m as tax free dividends to unit holders over the past five years.