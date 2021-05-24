Home

Business

US to ban Russian diamond and vodka imports

| @BBCWorld
March 12, 2022 12:48 pm
[Source: BBC]

US President Joe Biden has announced a ban on imports of Russian diamonds, seafood and vodka in the latest response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The US, European Union and other allies also plan to revoke Russia’s status as an equal trade partner, paving the way for further economic punishment.

The moves add to sanctions that have isolated Russia economically since the invasion.

Its currency has collapsed, while global firms rush to exit the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has likened Western sanctions on banks and oligarchs to a declaration of war. Moscow has also threatened to nationalise production plants or factories where work has been suspended.

Western allies announced further economic retaliation on Friday.

The European Union said it would ban imports of key Russian iron and steel products and bar new energy investments in the country, while the UK put sanctions on hundreds of Russian politicians.

The US, EU and UK also said they would cut off shipments of luxury goods to Russia.

Mr Biden said the latest steps will be “another crushing blow to the Russian economy”.

