US shares rebound after Russia-Ukraine tensions hit markets

European markets dropped sharply on Monday as concerns about military tension between Russia and Ukraine and interest rate rises prompted sell-offs.

In London, the FTSE 100 fell more than 2.6%, while exchanges in Germany and France slid nearly 4%.

But shares in the US staged a rebound and closed in positive territory despite falling more than 2% earlier.

The swings came ahead of a meeting of the US central bank and amid warnings of a potential invasion in Ukraine.

Nato on Monday said it was putting forces on standby, after Russia deployed some 100,000 troops and heavy armour at the Ukrainian border. On Sunday, the situation prompted the US, the UK and Australia to order diplomats’ families to leave Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin, which hit a high of $69,000 in November, has almost halved since, dropping below $35,000 on Monday, before recovering ground to more than $36,000.

Monday saw moments of torrid selling piling onto January’s losses, with the Dow down more than 1,000 points – nearly 3% – at one point.

But the index, which includes many of America’s biggest companies, closed nearly 0.3% higher.

The Nasdaq reversed a more than 3% drop to end 0.6% higher, while the S&P 500 finished 0.3% up.