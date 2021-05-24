US revokes licence of top Chinese telecoms company

Washington has revoked the US licence of one of China’s biggest telecoms companies citing “national security” concerns.

China Telecom must stop providing services in America within 60 days.

Officials said the Chinese government’s control of the company gave it the opportunity “to access, store, disrupt, and/or misroute US communications”.

This in turn could allow it “to engage in espionage and other harmful activities against the US”, they said.

China Telecom, which has provided telecoms services in the US for nearly 20 years, called the decision “disappointing”.

“We plan to pursue all available options while continuing to serve our customers,” a statement said.

China Telecom is one of three companies that dominate China’s telecoms market. The firm has hundreds of millions of customers in 110 countries, with services ranging from broadband internet to mobile and landline telephone networks.

The decision comes hours after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke to China’s Vice Premier Liu He about the state of the global economy.