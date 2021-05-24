US opens official investigation into self-driving tech

The US federal agency in charge of road safety is opening an official investigation into Tesla’s “self-driving” Autopilot system.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it was acting following 11 Tesla crashes since 2018 involving emergency vehicles.

In some cases, the Tesla vehicles “crashed directly into the vehicles of first responders”, it said.

Article continues after advertisement

The investigation will cover roughly 765,000 Tesla cars made since 2014.

That includes those in the Model Y, Model X, Model S and Model 3, the NHTSA said – the entire current range.

The agency was primarily concerned with an apparent inability of Tesla vehicles to cope with vehicles stopped in the road – specifically emergency vehicles attending an incident.