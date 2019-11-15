US oil prices drop to 21-year low as demand dries up

The price of US oil has fallen to a level not seen since 1999, as demand dries up and storage runs out.

The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark for US oil, dropped 14% to $15.65 In Asia trading on Monday morning.

The oil market has come under intense pressure during the coronavirus pandemic with a huge slump in demand with factories and manufacturing plants closed.

US storage facilities are struggling to cope with the glut of oil. “With storage filling, no one wants to take delivery of oil anymore,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axicorp.

Major US producers with deep pockets are reluctant to cut output to avoid higher costs to restart should demand rebound. But smaller drillers face a financial squeeze under low prices and many have curbed or shut production.

That situation has kept oil flowing to storage hubs even with demand now weak.