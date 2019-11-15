US markets soar despite election uncertainty

US stock markets have recorded their biggest post-election leap in decades despite continuing uncertainty over which candidate will win the race.

Shares rallied as investors bet the closer-than-expected results reduced the chance of big changes for business.

Tech and health firms, now seen as less likely to face new regulation, led the gains.

Facebook shares rose more than 8%, while several major health insurance firms saw double-digit jumps.

The Dow closed up more than 1.3%, while the wider S&P 500 climbed 2.2%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained nearly 3.9%.

“The thinking in the markets … is it looks like it’s divided government regardless of who takes the White House,” said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. “That means a lot less probability of big sweeping legislative change, big sweeping spending or tax programmes and therefore a lot less uncertainty.”

With millions of votes still to be counted, incumbent President Donald Trump and his challenger, Democrat Joe Biden, are neck and neck in key swing states.

But predictions of a possible early landslide win for Mr Biden and his party in Congress failed to materialise. Early Wednesday morning, Mr Trump prematurely claimed victory, and later moved to challenge vote counts in some states.

Against some expectations, however, the uncertainty over the outcome did not appear to worry US financial markets, which have proven resilient this year despite a crash in March triggered by the coronavirus.