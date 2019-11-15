Business
US lawmakers concerned by accuracy of facial recognition
January 16, 2020 5:27 pm
US politicians expressed concerns about the accuracy and growing use of facial recognition software, at a hearing today.
The technology is being developed by firms including Amazon and Microsoft and increasingly used by law enforcement worldwide.
Some facial recognition technologies misidentify women and people of colour.
Article continues after advertisement
Civil liberties and privacy groups have raised concerns about how the data for these programs is being gathered.
US lawmakers are working on a proposal for a bill to limit the use of facial recognition.