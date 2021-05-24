US Kava demand expected to pick up

The demand for local kava in the United States market is expected to go up next year.

US Charge D’ Affaires, Tony Greubel says export volumes for 2021 will dip due to the pandemic.

The Kava industry has been raking in over $22 million over the last four years.

“United States is one of Fiji’s largest export markets. And because of the COVID pandemic, just like worldwide, the figures for this year will probably show a reduction in trade. However, we are expected to strongly rebound in 2022.”

Greubel adds that more kava bars have opened up in the US and this will boost Fiji’s kava sector in the years to come.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Ministry is putting the hard yard to ensure Fiji’s kava is competitive in the international market.

Local kava dealers are reminded to refrain from unethical business practices that can compromise export and affects 180 kava bars in the US.

The main worry is mixing processed kava with low-quality harvest, to try and increase volume.