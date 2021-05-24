US judge throws out Facebook anti-trust lawsuits

A US federal court has dismissed two separate anti-trust lawsuits filed against Facebook.

Judge James Boasberg ruled that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)’s anti-trust complaint against the social networking giant was too vague.

Another separate anti-competition lawsuit filed by a coalition of states was thrown out because the alleged violations occurred too long ago.

Facebook’s shares jumped 4.2% to $355.64 on the news.

This resulted in the social networking giant’s market value rising above $1tn (£720bn) for the first time ever.

The FTC’s lawsuit had requested that the technology giant, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, be broken up.