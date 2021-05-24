Business
US judge throws out Facebook anti-trust lawsuits
June 29, 2021 1:58 pm
A US federal court has dismissed two separate anti-trust lawsuits filed against Facebook.
Judge James Boasberg ruled that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)’s anti-trust complaint against the social networking giant was too vague.
Another separate anti-competition lawsuit filed by a coalition of states was thrown out because the alleged violations occurred too long ago.
Facebook’s shares jumped 4.2% to $355.64 on the news.
This resulted in the social networking giant’s market value rising above $1tn (£720bn) for the first time ever.
The FTC’s lawsuit had requested that the technology giant, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, be broken up.
