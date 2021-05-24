Home

Business

US job openings edge up, while fewer Americans quit

AlJAZEERA
February 2, 2022 9:43 am

Workers in the United States are still enjoying their strongest bargaining position in decades, but fewer of them told their bosses “I quit” as 2021 drew to a close.

Some 4.3 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs in December – a decrease of 161,000 from November’s record high reading, the US Department of Labor said on Tuesday.

The quits rate signals how confident Americans feel about their job prospects. And there are certainly loads of positions to choose from. The number of job openings stood at 10.9 million on the last business day of December – slightly higher than November’s reading and still within striking distance of July’s all-time high.

Article continues after advertisement

Before the coronavirus pandemic struck in 2020, job openings in the US hovered around 7 million. But demand for workers surged last year as the economy cast off COVID-19 restrictions, enabling consumers flush with savings to unleash pent-up demand.

In July, a record 11.09 million jobs were going begging in the US. Compounding the problem: the pool of ready and willing workers has still not recaptured its pre-pandemic strength.

Myriad factors are believed to be contributing to the ongoing worker shortage in the world’s largest economy, from baby boomers opting to take early retirement, to fear of contracting COVID-19 and people opting to start their own businesses rather than work for someone else.

With so many job openings and so few job seekers to fill them, workers are demanding better deals from employers and voting with their feet if they don’t get them – a phenomenon that’s been dubbed the Great Resignation.

To lure scarce job seekers, businesses have been sweetening compensation packages with signing bonuses, fatter paycheques and better benefits.

