US consumer spending slows as inflation runs record hot

The engine of the United States economy, consumer spending, downshifted last month, signalling that blistering inflation could slow the recovery.

US retail and food services sales increased 0.3 percent in November after jumping 1.8 percent the previous month, the US Department of Commerce said on Wednesday.

The headline number suggests that blistering consumer price inflation – which accelerated at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month – is tempering consumer spending, which drives roughly two-thirds of US economic growth.

But the sharp slowdown in November retail sales could also stem from consumers getting a jump start on their holiday shopping to make sure they didn’t get caught out by shortages of goods, or a sudden price increase.

Businesses have seen their costs skyrocket this year, thanks to supply chain bottlenecks, and shortages of raw materials and workers. At least some of those costs are being passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.

The Producer Price Index, which measures prices businesses receive for their final goods and service, surged 9.6 percent last month from the same period a year ago. That is the highest increase on records dating back to 2010.

The Federal Reserve is set to wrap up its final policy-setting meeting of the year on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell telegraphed to US lawmakers that the Fed may shift its priorities away from supporting the labour market recovery and towards keeping a lid on inflation by accelerating the unwinding of its bond purchases – which have helped keep longer-term borrowing costs low.

The Fed’s low-interest rate policies since the pandemic struck, combined with generous government pandemic aid have pumped up savings rates in the US – and kept consumer spending.