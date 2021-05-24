US citizens eager to visit Fiji

As Fiji anticipates the re-opening of its international borders in less than two weeks, the majority of tourists from the United States have shown interest to visit our shores.

US Charge D’ Affaires, Tony Greubel says these tourists have booked their flights, together with the arrival of Fijian diaspora who reside in the US.

He adds this is a good indication for Fiji as it strives to revive economic activity.

“So, we are really excited that Americans coming here as well as Fijians in America who couldn’t make it here to see their families for such a long time. So this is fantastic news for everyone – reuniting with families, getting tourists back here.”

Greubel says December will be a busy period for Fiji’s tourism industry.

“Fiji Airways had already announced daily flights to the United States, beginning on December 1st. I heard from Tourism Fiji and other Fijian Government officials that a majority of the tourists here in December are originally from the United States.”

The CareFIJI Commitment program will be critical to gaining travel confidence from arrival to border control, testing, and holiday experience.