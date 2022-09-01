US chip makers hit by new China export rule

Nvidia is a top manufacturer of computer chips [Source: BBC]

Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China.

Nvidia says the US government requires a new license, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being “used in, or diverted to a ‘military end use’… in China and Russia.”

There are fears the rule could lead to millions of dollars in lost revenue.

Shares of both chip makers slipped in after-hours trading in New York.

Nvidia’s shares were down by 6.6% while that of AMD slipped by 3.7%.

The new restrictions are a “gut punch for Nvidia,” Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities told the BBC.