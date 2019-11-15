Home

US China tariffs 'inconsistent' with trade rules says WTO

| @BBCWorld
September 16, 2020 8:31 am
[Source: BBC]

The World Trade Organization has ruled that tariffs the US imposed on Chinese goods in 2018, triggering a trade war, were “inconsistent” with international trade rules.

The WTO said the US did not provide evidence that its claims of China’s unfair technology theft and state aid justified the border taxes.

Chinese officials welcomed the ruling.

But the US said it showed that the WTO was “completely inadequate” to the task of confronting China.

Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, America’s top trade negotiator, said the US “must be allowed to defend itself against unfair trade practices”.

