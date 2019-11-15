Home

US airlines to receive $25bn rescue package

April 15, 2020 2:26 pm
The US has agreed a roughly $25bn (£19.8bn) rescue package for 10 of the country's biggest airlines as travel plunges due to the coronavirus. [Source: BBC]

The US has agreed a roughly $25bn (£19.8bn) rescue package for 10 of the country’s biggest airlines as travel plunges due to the coronavirus.

American Airlines, United, Delta and Southwest are among the recipients.

The money is to be used for payroll and will be provided through a combination of low-cost loans and direct grants.

Congress had planned for the aid as part of its roughly $2tn emergency relief bill last month but airlines had been negotiating the deal.

