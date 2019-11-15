Upcycling sports shirts and aeroplane seats

“When I started talking about upcycling, people thought I was talking about riding bikes uphill,” laughs Scott Hamlin.

But the former Adidas boss has a simple, yet ingenious, business model – he buys unwanted tops from professional sports teams, upcycles them into merchandise and sells it back to them.

He first began the business with Portland Trail Blazers shirts, a professional basketball team in the US.

“They came to us with jerseys of four players that were traded and they wanted us to create something for one of their green games,” Mr Hamlin says.

The green games are part of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) environmental initiative called NBA Green, which creates awareness and raises funds to help protect the environment.

Mr Hamlin’s company Looptworks used the material from the jerseys to create a scarf, sling bag and toiletry bag. The company then sold back the finished products to the Trail Blazers, who sold the items at their team store and online.

Once others saw Looptworks’ handiwork it soon found itself with more orders from NBA clubs.