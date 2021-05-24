Unprecedented economic growth forecast for Fiji

Fiji is forecast to experience unprecedented economic growth this year.

These numbers are reflective of the World Bank’s projection for Fiji’s economy.

The recent World Bank report highlights that Fiji is forecast to have one of the highest increases in GDP in East Asia and the Pacific over the coming years.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this has been made possible because of the collaboration of several successful COVID response policies.

“The macro-economic committee recently released the revised economic growth numbers with a double-digit growth projected for this year. This may be the highest ever growth experienced in Fiji. This turnaround was only possible due to concerted efforts to secure vaccines early, effectively roll out those vaccines and reopen our borders and the economy.”



Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Sayed-Khaiyum says the numbers are currently in Fiji’s favor this year, although it may fluctuate later on.

“The economic growth projection let me highlight those by the macro-economic committee let me highlight those. 2022 11.3 % growth, potentially highest growth ever, 2023 8.5% growth, and 2024 7.7% growth.”

He says this turn around in the economy comes two years after Fiji experienced a historic economic contraction.

“We suffered a serious pandemic-driven blow in 2020 with the largest economic contraction of 15.2 percent.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji entered the crisis with strong foreign exchange holdings and managed to maintain a strong reserve position during the crisis.

This is despite the closure of the largest foreign exchange earner, the tourism industry, which on average bills in $2 billion annually.