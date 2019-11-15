University of NSW to cut almost 500 full-time jobs

The University of NSW will cut almost 500 full-time jobs and combine three faculties as it responds to the ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a $370 million budget shortfall next year.

It will also bolster online learning and offer more flexible working arrangements to address long-term shifts in the higher education sector propelled by the pandemic.

The job losses, revealed to staff on Wednesday, represent about 7.5 per cent of full-time university staff. UNSW is also employing 115 fewer casual staff than it was in January, before the pandemic.

UNSW vice-chancellor Professor Ian Jacobs said the university had avoided major job losses until now and instead cut discretionary spending, casual hours and pay to some senior managers and staff.

But he said 493 full-time equivalent job losses were needed to mitigate a remaining budget shortfall of $75 million in 2021, after other savings measures were made.

A restructure will also consolidate the university’s eight respective faculties and divisions into six – with two deans and two vice-presidents to be removed from the senior leadership team.