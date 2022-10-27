Universal Resort shuts due to Beijing coronavirus cases

[Source: BBC]

The Universal Resort theme park in Beijing has temporarily closed due to Covid-19 prevention measures.

Cases have been rising in the city despite having some of the world’s toughest anti-coronavirus restrictions.

For yesterday, the Chinese capital – which is home to more than 21 million people – reported 19 symptomatic infections and one asymptomatic case.

China’s zero-Covid policy has seen cities and attractions locked down over relatively small numbers of infections.

The park, which is part-owned by the US media giant Comcast, did not say when it would reopen, but pledged to refund or reschedule tickets.

“We will continue to assess the impact on operations and strive to resume operations as soon as possible,” it said on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media platform.

“At the same time, we will continue to carry out a series of work related to epidemic prevention and control, such as deep cleaning, disinfection and nucleic acid testing,” it added.

Some users on Weibo took issue with the short notice given to customers by the company.

“The pandemic shutdown is understandable. But why didn’t you give earlier notice?” one user asked.

Another said: “Who is responsible for the loss if I specially took leave to visit?”

This is the second time the theme park, which was opened in September 2021, has been forced to close its gates this year. It was shut for six weeks from the start of May due to Covid measures.