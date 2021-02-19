Home

United Airlines grounds planes after engine failure

| @BBCWorld
February 22, 2021 2:47 pm

United Airlines says it is grounding 24 of its Boeing 777 aircraft after one of its jets suffered engine failure after take-off on Saturday.

The plane, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew, was forced to return to Denver airport. No injuries were reported.

Debris from the jet was found scattered over a nearby residential area.

In response to the incident, Japan has asked all airlines using Boeing 777s with the same Pratt & Whitney 4000 engine to avoid its airspace.

United Flight 328, bound for Honolulu, suffered a failure in its right-hand engine, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The agency has ordered extra inspections of Boeing 777 jets fitted with the Pratt & Whitney 4000 engine following the incident.

