Unilever drops word 'normal' from beauty products

Unilever will drop the word “normal” from its beauty products and ban excessive editing of models’ photos in a push for inclusivity.

Dove’s owner said the editing ban would apply to “body shape, size, proportion and skin colour” and “normal” would be removed from 200 products.

Its boss said it wanted to create a “more inclusive definition of beauty”.

Article continues after advertisement

The firm has previously faced allegations that it promoted stereotypes around dark skin tones.

The London-based firm, which also owns the Simple and Sure beauty brands, is set to make the changes over the next year. The ban on editing will include photos taken of models as well as social media influencers.