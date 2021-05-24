Home

Business

Unethical online shopping practices a concern

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 22, 2021 11:44 am
[Source: Fiji Eats]

Concerns have been raised that businesses are dictating what consumers should purchase while doing online shopping.

This after complaints of some online businesses taking advantage of the current situation to gain money were reported to the Consumer Council of Fiji.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says businesses have an obligation to deliver products and services which consumers have paid for, and failure to do so is unethical.

Article continues after advertisement

“Whilst we understand, there must be some minor disruptions to the supply chain, we are reminding businesses to exercise good business practices and not to resort to unethical market practices”.

Complaints have also been received for misleading advertisement, accepting payments for products which are out of stock and forcing consumer to choose alternative products.

Fijians are reminded to be wary of individuals on social media and also those going around offering business opportunities and other get rich quick schemes.

