Uncertainty caused by pandemic a major challenge: Munasinghe

Uncertainty during the pandemic is a major challenge faced by many businesses.

Vision Investments Fiji chief executive PL Munasinghe says the company’s goal is to manage the crisis.

Munasinghe says the results until August is satisfactory although overall revenue has declined by about 30%.

Article continues after advertisement

He says their hope is the demand and income level in the economy is sustained.

“The question is we don’t know how long this crisis is going to last, that’s the biggest worry for us actually because if we know how long it will last we can actually manage the crisis but if we don’t know how long then we got to plan, but then how long can we plan for so these are the little challenges we are facing.”

Despite the challenges, Munasinghe says he has acknowledged the results achieved so far by the Group.

Vision Investments Limited made a profit after tax of $15.7m on revenue of $181.6m.