Uncertainties remain over tourism industry

The Tourism Ministry says it’s impossible to forecast when the industry will begin to rally against the effects of COVID-19.

With borders staying closed and flights grounded, Minister Faiyaz Koya is mindful that even when travel resumes, passenger confidence will take a while to bounce back.

Even when tourists return, the minister doesn’t see a mad rush of people wanting to holiday in Fiji.

“There’s so much uncertainty, there’s no time-frame that government could give to say we can open on this date.”

Tens of thousands of Fijians employed directly or indirectly in the tourism industry have lost their jobs.

Indications are, that more lay-offs are likely before things improve.