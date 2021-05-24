UN ready to assist Fiji during cyclone season

The United Nations is ready to assist Fiji during the cyclone season which begins from Monday.

Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha, says they’re already assisting in terms of preparations.

He says the destruction’s caused by the two cyclones earlier this year has been a learning experience.

“One of the things we learnt as well is that there is a lot more that we can do to help people with understanding what we can do to prepare for a cyclone – very simple things from strapping of their roofs or ensuring livestock is put in a place that is more protected.”

Samarasinha says they will work with the National Disaster Management Office to identify the necessary logistics.

The United Nations in the Pacific, through its 26 agencies helped the Fijian Government reach out to communities severely affected by Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana.