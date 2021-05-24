Ukraine war: L'Occitane U-turn as it closes Russian shops

The French cosmetics chain L’Occitane says it will close its Russian shops and website, days after defending its decision to continue trading.

The firm said the move follows the “enormous human suffering and escalating military action in Ukraine”.

L’Occitane told the BBC last week it was keeping its shops open to protect staff from potential “retaliation”.

Some customers had criticised the company for its decision and called for a boycott of the brand.

Its products are sold at more than 3,085 retail outlets worldwide and had sales of €1.5bn (£1.3bn) last year.

Last week the firm told the BBC it had discussed closing its Russian stores “at length” but said it had not because it wanted to protect staff from potential “retaliation”.

The cosmetics firm, which has spas and stores in Russian cities including Moscow and St Petersburg, originally said it could not take the “risk” of closing its shops.

But in a statement issued on Friday evening, L’Occitane said the decision to shut its Russian operation had been approved by the company’s board of directors.

“Given the enormous human suffering being caused by escalating military action in Ukraine and to protect our employees worldwide from potential public aggression, we have decided to close our own stores and e-commerce websites in Russia,” the statement said.

Hundreds of international brands including L’Oreal and Estee Lauder have already closed shops and ceased online sales in Russia in protest at the war in Ukraine.

Tweeting a picture of a L’Occitane product one customer said: “I’ve used this cream for years, never again. Even if they back out, they’ve showed their corporate integrity.”