Ukraine energy giant tells world 'don't buy Russian oil'

| @BBCWorld
March 4, 2022 10:44 am
Mr Vitrenko says everything should be done to stop the Putin regime from receiving any revenues. [Source: BBC]

Ukraine’s largest energy firm has told the BBC the West should stop buying gas and oil from Russia.

Yuriy Vitrenko, who runs Naftogaz, said Russian sanctions should be stronger and targeted directly at energy.

To stop the war from spreading “it should make this very clear choice to get rid of this dependency on Russian gas and oil,” he said.

With economic sanctions “you have to believe as if you were at war with Russia,” he added.

Russian oil and gas exports are exempted from Western sanctions for now. But on Thursday, Russia’s second largest oil Lukoil called for an end to the conflict, stating that it was concerned by the “tragic events in Ukraine”.

Mr Vitrenko said that everything should be done to stop the Putin regime – which he described as Russia’s “killing machine” – from receiving any revenues.

He accused the Russian President of using the revenue from oil “to kill innocent people”.

Mr Vitrenko said Russia should be treated like a rogue nation similar to the way the West treats Iran and that the sanctions against Russia should reflect that.

The boss of the state-owned oil and gas company added that energy sanctions should be longer-lasting.

