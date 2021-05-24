Ukraine crisis: Asia braces for economic fallout

A Russian military incursion into Ukraine would have far-reaching economic ramifications in Asia.

This is where Russian energy is a key driver of economic growth and three of Russia’s top 10 trading partners, including China, are located.

Those outcomes, however, might not be all bad, with analysts predicting economic winners and losers from an escalation of the crisis, which has seen Russian President Vladimir Putin recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and order troops into the areas to “maintain peace”.

Oil prices have been rising steadily all year as the potential for conflict in Eastern Europe has escalated. Russia is the world’s third-largest producer of petroleum and other liquid fuels and sanctions against the country would almost certainly drive oil prices even higher.

“Short of the US and Europe throwing the Ukraine under the political bus and appeasing Putin in totality, it seems inevitable that Brent crude will test $100 a barrel sooner rather than later,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for the Asia Pacific at OANDA, said in a note.

That could deal a major blow to economic growth in many parts of the region, which accounts for about 35 percent of global oil consumption but just 8 percent of its production, according to the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers.