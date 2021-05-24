Ukraine airspace closed to civilian flights

Ukraine has closed its airspace to civilian flights after Russia began military action in the country.

Ukraine cited a high risk to flight safety due to the use of weapons and military equipment.

Moldova also said it was closing its airspace and Belarus shut part of its airspace.

Article continues after advertisement

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency warned of safety risks in flying in airspace near to Ukraine’s borders, including in Russia.

Aircraft flying to or from UK airports have been ordered to avoid Ukraine’s airspace by the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

British citizens were advised to leave the country on Tuesday.

Wizz Air and Ryanair, who were still flying to the Ukraine from the UK, said they had suspended flights.

Wizz Air said it was working to evacuate its crew, their families and four aircraft currently in Ukraine.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium said that 155 flights had been cancelled to and from Ukraine on Thursday.